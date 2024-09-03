Wellington tabletop game shop celebrates three decades in business

Questing Knight Games, based in Wellington, opened its doors this week in 1994 and has built up a large and loyal following of customers.

“We were amongst the first retailers of this sort when we launched 30 years ago,” said Alan Davies, who runs the shop, in Old Baker Row, with his wife Christine.

“As a bricks and mortar shop, rather than an online store, our focus and priority is on the hobbyists and gamers who come from far and wide to buy from us.

“Although we do have an online presence, we took the decision to concentrate on our local community and to step away from competing with the cut-throat digital discounters.

“Because we are passionate about the hobby of tabletop miniature war games, our priority is our customers who appreciate the wide range of top brands we stock and the face-to-face contact, as well as the networking and club events. We are also lucky to have ample free car parking near the shop in Wellington which is a bonus.”

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said that the shop was one of the town’s great independents which helped to give the centre a distinctive and interesting feel for residents and visitors.

“I’m always amazed at how big the gaming community is, and they are very loyal too. Alan and Christine have provided a great service to the town and the gamers of Shropshire,” she commented.

Shortly after opening, Alan formed a club for tabletop gamers which still meets every Friday and second Sunday, regularly attracting large numbers of enthusiasts.