Jet2 launches new flights from Birmingham as part of latest Italian expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Flights and holidays via Amalfi Coast (Salerno) Airport will be going on sale for next summer.

The tour operator will also put accommodation at a range of hotels on sale across the Amalfi Coast, as well as introducing the port city of Salerno which becomes a brand-new resort for Jet2holidays.

The company will operate weekly Monday services to the Amalfi Coast (Salerno) from Birmingham Airport from May 26 to September 29 2025.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be adding this brand-new gateway from Birmingham Airport.

"As well as giving customers and independent travel agents direct access to the Amalfi Coast, we are expanding the number of Italian Airports we have on sale to nine.

"To give holidaymakers an even bigger slice of ‘La Dolce Vita’ we are also very pleased to be announcing a selection of hotels available to book now across the Amalfi Coast and surrounding region, not to mention a brand-new resort in the beautiful port city of Salerno.”

He added: “The Amalfi Coast is one of the most iconic destinations across the world, so we are very confident that these new flights and holidays will be a big hit with local holidaymakers wanting to explore the pastel-painted villages and cliffs that the destination is famous for. We look forward to taking customers on their well-deserved holidays to the Amalfi Coast and Salerno and we know that our VIP customer service will be the perfect pairing with this iconic destination.”

Tom Screen, Aviation Director at Birmingham Airport said: “The news of this ninth Italian destination from Birmingham with Jet2 will be music to the ears of customers seeking an idyllic summer getaway next year. The people of the West Midlands and beyond will now have even more affordable choices available as they plan their next picture-perfect escape.”

He added: “This latest addition to services is testament to the relationship between Birmingham Airport and Jet2, which continues to provide ever-more choice for our customers.”