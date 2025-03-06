Last major bank in Presteigne closes its doors for the last time

Lloyds Bank located on Hereford Street, closed on March 3.

The closure means the retirement of one member of staff who has worked there for over 50 years.

Barbara Dyke started work at the bank when she was just 16 after leaving school. After helping to clear out the building later this week, Barbara will be officially retired.

She said she was looking forward to retirement but it would take a bit of getting used to.

“At least I have the summer ahead of me and I have a horse, so I will spend lots of time with that. We have had lovely customers at the bank, they were really kind.

“There is a lot of people that go online now which has made things difficult. I think Covid made a big difference because people were forced to used online banking and it never really came back the same.

“Things are changing all over the world and it has been mostly elderly people that come in and they like to see someone and have a chat. It has been quite emotional and we have had lots of cards and well wishes from people.”

Presteigne and Norton Mayor Councillor Trevor Owens delivered letters to Barbara and the staff in general at the local branch to thank them for their service over the years.

Now the town is waiting for a LINK Cashpoint it was assured would be put in place.

At the moment the town council and county councillor have been told the Lloyds cash point will remain until an alternative is installed.

Councillor Beverley Baynham said: “It was a very sad day on Monday to see the Presteigne branch of Lloyds Bank close for the final time. We are now left with no bank in either Presteigne or Knighton.

“I have been assured the cash point will remain until an alternative has been installed elsewhere in town. It is imperative we have access to cash 24/7.

“I would like to thank all the staff who have worked in the Presteigne branch over the years. They have all been excellent, but special thanks to Barbara who we all wish a very happy retirement to.”

A Lloyds spokesperson said; “As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Presteigne branch have fallen over recent years.

“The local Post Office on the High Street offers everyday banking and customers can also manage their money through our app, online, by calling us or in-person at any Lloyds or Halifax branch or speaking to a Community Banker when they are up and running.”

Lloyds say 74% of their personal customers already use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches.

The nearby Post Office, which is a three minute walk away at 41 High Street, offers personal and business customers everyday banking services, access to cash, paying in of cheques, and more.

Lloyds say they will be working with industry partners to provide an ATM in Presteigne.

Customers can use any branch of Lloyds or Halifax for their banking, alongside other options such as the Post Office, app, online and telephone banking.

The spokesperson added; “We will have a Community Banker visit the area offering face to face targeted support for as long as the community needs it. We will let the community know where and when our Community Banker will be available soon. You can find more information on Community Bankers at https://www.lloydsbank.com/help-guidance/everyday-banking/banking-near-you/community-bankers.html”

Across the border the Ludlow branch of Lloyds Bank at 16 Broad Street is due to close on May 25 this year.

Meanwhile the Bridgnorth branch will close five days earlier on May 20.