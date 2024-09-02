Fitness giant set to take reins at The Shrewsbury Club as acquisition confirmed

The Shrewsbury Club, which is located on Sundorne Road, will add to David Lloyd Clubs’ other 132 facilities across the UK and mainland Europe.

Dave Courteen, MD of the Mosaic Group, previous owners of the Shrewsbury Club, said the decision had been made "in the best interests of the club".

The Shrewsbury Clubs’ existing 65 employees will join David Lloyd Clubs 11,000 plus team members and there are plans to transform The Shrewsbury Club’s facilities, and take them to the next level.

There are plans to incorporate the latest workout tech in the gym, professional tennis and swim coaching for children – Tennis Stars and Swim Stars, a signature group exercise series and luxury Spa facilities.

Dave Courteen. Picture: Richard Dawson

Mr Courteen said: “David Lloyd Clubs is an operator that is well-known to me, and I have huge respect for them and for their team.

"I’m confident that they’ll continue to build on all we’ve created at The Shrewsbury Club, and that we’re handing the Club on to a business that shares our values and will look after both the members and the staff team.

“This has been far from an easy decision to make. On a personal level, The Shrewsbury Club has been a big part of my life, and I’ve loved every moment of my involvement here over the last 13 years. But as a Group we believe this decision is in the best interests of the Club, and so it’s the right one."

“We’ll look back with pride that we took the Club on when it was in administration, with less than 2,000 members and we are handing it on as a flourishing business with 6,000 members, significantly-enhanced facilities, and – we believe – a reputation as a valuable asset to life in Shrewsbury.

“I will still be around in the Club for the next few months to help with the transition, and will also be responsible for delivering the ITF World Tour W100 in October, so I’m not saying goodbye just yet.”

Stuart Caswell, Property Director, David Lloyd Clubs said: “We are delighted to welcome the Shrewsbury Club and all its members to David Lloyd Clubs. It is already a thriving community with a fantastic range of facilities, but we look forward to investing further into the Club, helping local residents in Shrewsbury and the surrounding area to enjoy happier, healthier lives.”