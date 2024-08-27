Telford estate agency unveils new extended offices

Mannleys bought its current premises on Market Street, Wellington in 2023 and just 12 months later was able to take over more of the building, expanding their premises by around 400 square feet.

The complete refurbishment of the entire ground floor in order to provide a better experience for customers lasted six months and was officially unveiled last week.

The estate agency was formed in 2012 by director Aaron Manley with its name changed to Mannleys in 2016 when co-director Chris Mann came on board.

The expansion means the entire business including sales, lettings and integrated mortgage solutions from Hilltop Mortgages are now working together on the ground floor.

Chris cut the ribbon to officially open the office space and the launch the celebrations.

In addition, the company has implemented a new AI system to help streamline the business and allow staff to work smarter spend more time with clients.

The interactive online system will allow staff to work smarter and spend more time with clients.

“We are still a traditional agent where we welcome clients in for meetings face-to-face, but by using cutting edge tech to improve client experience staff can make better use of their

time and we can offer a more client centric experience,” said Aaron. “We can also match properties and buyers more seamlessly.

"When clients register, they will automatically be registered to the properties which match their criteria – and be able give their feedback online.

“It will improve customer communications, enable us to track completions and viewings and give updates so we can keep in touch with clients,” he added.

Chris added: "The staff, Aaron and I are all delighted with the new office space. It’s really sleek and modern with specific areas tailored to helping customers and improving communications.

“We are also really proud of our new-look website which has been months of hard work to totally revolutionize it. We have a new design and it’s much easier for users to navigate and we’ve had really positive feedback from staff and clients.”