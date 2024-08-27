Rebranded Wellington business to relocate to new premises

Big M Clearance – previously known as TF1 Entertainment – is owned by Marc Hughes and sells a wide range of items.

It is relocating from Wellington Market to its new premises in the town in Queen Street.

The business will focus on retailing furniture, home items, as well as health and beauty items in its new premises, while also providing seasonal offerings, including Christmas decorations later this year.

Previously used as a cafe and a storage facility, the property at 18 Queen Street extends to 1,204 sq ft and provides well-appointed and spacious accommodation.

Josh Hyde, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property is conveniently located within an established residential and commercial area of Wellington and attracted a good level of interest.

“It appealed to Marc as he wanted a bigger space for his business after taking the decision to relocate from Wellington Market where his retail shop operated for a number of years. We wish Marc and Big M Clearance every success in their new Queen Street premises.”

The attractive single-story property occupies a prominent position fronting Queen Street within walking distance of the town’s main retail centre and public car parks.