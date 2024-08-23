Much Wenlock pub opens after refurbishment

The Raven in Barrow Street is now part of the Tipton-based Rojo Pub Company.

Rojo owner Paul Jones said it was Rojo's first pub in Shropshire and had opened on Friday.

The former Raven Hotel, which had been on the market for £849,950, had closed on Christmas Eve.

"It has had one of the highest quality refurbishments that we have done," said Mr Jones.

The single-room pub with open fireplaces on the ground floor will now offer five real ales and is being managed by Caitlin Fellows.

The 15 hotel rooms will be operated as a separate business to the pub

Rojo runs a string of pubs across the Black Country.