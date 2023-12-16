Popular pub and hotel to close with a 'heavy heart' on Christmas Eve

The Raven Hotel & Restaurant in Much Wenlock was put up for sale last year after the owners sadly died.

They took over the pub after falling in the love Shropshire town in the 1980s while visiting from Canada.

Family members of the original owners, who live in Canada, have now announced that the Barrow Street pub and restaurant will be closing its doors for the last time on Christmas Eve.

However, it is hoped new owners will be found in the New Year.

Announcing the closure on their Facebook page, the Raven said: "To all our loyal customers and friends. On behalf of the owners, we are very sorry to let you know that after 31 years, The Raven Hotel will be closing its doors on the 24th of December 2023.

"Sheila and John always appreciated the support from the local community and all our wonderfully loyal customers.

"It is with a heavy heart that this decision has been made and you will all be dearly missed. We hope that the Raven will return in 2023 under new management."

The post was received with scores of messages from customers lamenting the closure and how much the pub will be missed.

The owners of the Raven have been contacted for comment.