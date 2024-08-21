Watch: We learn more about two brand new town centre businesses next door to each other

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One is a haberdashery while the shop next door is a beauty salon carrying out the full range of treatments in High Street, Bishop's Castle.

The businesses next to each other in the High Street held a special street celebration last Saturday, and we visited the town this week to find out more about them.

Breast cancer survivor-turned-thriver Georgia Tomlinson has opened Snailhouse Stitching, a sewing, repair, alterations and haberdashery business at 19 High Street.

In Bishops Castle on the High Street two new businesses have opened. Georgia Tomlinson, pictured, has opened Snailhouse Stitching, and next door is Defined Beauty run by Tash Lawden and Emma Morris

Georgia, 55, lives 'just down the road' in the town and has been living in Bishop's Castle for 12 years.

The mother of two and grandmother of one has been running Snailhouse Stitching from her home since 2017.

"After recovering from breast cancer treatment I decided to expand and move my workshop to be more accessible to my clients and to provide much needed haberdashery sales for local customers," she said.