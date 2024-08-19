Military vehicle manufacturer wants to add plant wall and solar panels to Telford base

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rheinmetall BAE Systems, based at Hadley Castle Works in Telford, has applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for variations to a previous planning permission granted for a new industrial building.

The manufacturer, which makes military vehicles, wants consent to add a ‘green wall’ to the south elevation of the building, as well as approval for plans to add 70 solar panels to the roof.

A green wall is a wall covered with vegetation.

The proposal submitted to the council states: “The proposed façade-based modular system green wall will be attached to the brickwork, featuring its own managed irrigation and drainage system for surplus water.

“In addition, the green wall will include a range of carefully selected species that will thrive in given conditions and will contribute to the biodiversity and aesthetic of the scheme.”

It adds that the solar panels will be blended into the roof.

It states: “The installation of PV panels has been carefully planned to ensure minimal visual impact and maintain the building’s aesthetic integrity.

“The panels would be integrated into the roof design in a manner that complements the existing structure, ensuring that the visual harmony of the building is preserved.

“The positioning and angle of the panels have been optimized to maximise solar efficiency.”

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.

Meanwhile the borough council has also been asked to decide on proposals for the site of the former Clifton Cinema.

The submission requests permission to build an extra-care facility.

The building would have 64 residential units as well as communal rooms, landscaping and parking.

Separate proposals are asking for permission to build 120 homes on land north/east of Greenways Farm Shop, off Church Street, in St Georges.