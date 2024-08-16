Free carbon literacy workshops for Powys businesses

Bookable up until the end of 2024, CAT’s Zero Carbon Britain trainers will be welcoming groups from across Powys to take part in this two-part training programme.

The training will support businesses and other groups to become more aware of sustainability related issues and to create a low-carbon culture within their projects and workplaces.

The courses will also help participants to become Carbon Literacy Organisations (CLOs) by providing a major step in the training requirements for group members.

Amanda Smith, CAT’s head of learning and education, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to further support the growing transition movement within Powys. We are confident that lots of businesses, town and community councils and other groups within the county will be keen to take the opportunity for fully funded training and we’re delighted to be able to offer it.”

Anyone who lives, works or volunteers within Powys is invited to get in touch with Amanda at amanda.smith@cat.org.uk.

CAT is also offering free training for individuals via short courses and evening classes, details of which, along with more information about CAT’s bespoke offer, can be found on the CAT website www.cat.org.uk

For more information visit https://cat.org.uk/free-carbon-literacy-training-in-powys/