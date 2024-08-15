HMRC to relocate to new Telford site, with move safeguarding hundreds of jobs in town

HMRC has announced plans to relocate its Telford Specialist Site from Telford Plaza on Ironmasters Way to the government-owned Parkside Court on Hall Park Way.

Daljit Rehal, HMRC’s Chief Digital and Information Officer Director General, said: “HMRC has had a significant presence in Telford for many years.

"This announcement demonstrates our continued commitment to the town.

“The move will secure around 1,100 HMRC jobs in Telford, providing long-term opportunities and career paths.”

He confirmed timings for the move would be announced in due course.

HMRC will co-locate at Parkside Court with other government departments. HM Land Registry and Natural England, an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, currently occupy part of the building.

HMRC will be the future main occupier of the building and is developing detailed plans for its move to high quality, modern, inclusive and flexible office accommodation.

All colleagues currently based at Telford Plaza are expected to be able to move to Parkside Court given its proximity.