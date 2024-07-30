Salop Leisure all set for Shrewsbury Flower Show

They will be sharing a combined stand, located near the bandstand within Quarry Park, on Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10.

Salop Leisure will highlight the staycation opportunities available through touring caravans, motorhomes, and holiday homes. A selection of the latest models will be on display, with sales executives on-site to answer all visitor questions.

Ed Glover, Marketing Manager at Salop Leisure, said: "Being seen to support these events is always good for the company.

"It's important to put our products in front of new audiences, who might one day become owners of a touring caravan, motorhome, or holiday home."

Love Plants, renowned for its expert horticultural advisors, high-quality plant selection, and convenient delivery service, has been meticulously preparing for this year’s Flower Show.

Under the guidance of manager Tom Pountney, who last year created the award-winning "Best Garden in Show" within the Dingle Marquee, Love Plants aims to impress visitors once again.

In his new role, Tom is eager to bring his expertise to the forefront and assist customers in designing their dream gardens.

"We are keen to make the Love Plants stand very visual this year," Tom explained. "The stand will include tropical, cottage garden, and Mediterranean themes, all available to buy with reductions off marked prices during the show. Hopefully, this will help visitors enhance their gardens."

Love Plants will feature a specialist display of tree ferns and palm trees, showcasing how these striking plants can transform any garden. A variety of herbaceous plants will also be available, and for the first time, the stand will offer Burgon & Ball tools for sale, with exclusive show discounts.

Visitors to the Love Plants stand will also be able to take advantage of the plant creche service, subject to limited availability, allowing customers to store their purchases while they explore the show. For larger items/orders, such as trees, local delivery can be arranged for the following week.

The Shrewsbury Flower Show promises to be a vibrant event, and the joint efforts of Salop Leisure and Love Plants will undoubtedly be a highlight. Be sure to visit their stand to explore the latest in leisure vehicles and garden design opportunities, whilst taking advantage of the exclusive offers available during the show.