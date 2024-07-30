Powys company celebrates its 60-year milestone

Rhayader-based Compact Orbital Gears Limited (COG) designs, develops and manufactures high-speed aerospace and motorsport gearbox solutions.

Established in 1964, the business has built up a rich engineering heritage and gained a reputation as a trusted partner to leading manufacturers worldwide.

A spokesperson said: "Throughout its illustrious history, COG has achieved numerous milestones, from pioneering flexible pin technology invented by Ray Hicks to designing custom gearboxes with speed ranges from 1/2rpm to 150,000rpm."

The team at COG

"We continue to push the boundaries of engineering innovation and our commitment to customer satisfaction remains steadfast.

"Our impact extends beyond technological innovation. It is deeply ingrained in the local community, serving as a significant employer and nurturing talent through its apprenticeship program.

"The company's dedication to recruiting locally, promoting from within, and investing in apprentices has been instrumental in shaping generations of skilled workers and fostering a culture of innovation. We look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence, innovation, and community impact for many years to come."