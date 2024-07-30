Boningale Homes’ Millfields development has already completed its first two phases, with more than 110 homes sold or reserved.

The launch of the latest phase will see a mixture of 43 predominately three and four-bedroom properties available, with prices starting from £319,950.

Boningale Homes is a family-owned developer with plans to deliver multiple developments over the coming years to meet the housing need for Staffordshire, Shropshire and the wider West Midlands.

Andrea Simmons, Sales Director of Boningale Homes, said: “We are delighted to have launched phase three of Millfields, which has provided much-needed and high-quality housing. We first launched the site in late 2019 shortly before the pandemic and, despite the obvious difficulties of that period, the site has proved to be hugely popular.

“Demand has remained high throughout and we have been delighted to welcome many new residents on to the site, helping them create their new homes and fantastic memories. A real community feel has developed and we are proud of the outdoor space available to residents.

“We have already secured four reservations in phase three and people are finding the prospect of village life in Albrighton, but with good transport links to bigger cities such as Wolverhampton and Birmingham, extremely attractive.”

Family-owned Boningale Homes was formed in 2012 by the late David Thompson, formerly CEO and chairman of Marston’s Brewery.

It prides itself on delivering high-quality housing for first time buyers, families, couples and retirees.

Andrea added: “Our mission is to create wonderful living spaces and we do that through a high-quality interior finish and specification.

“All our properties come with high ceilings and bespoke designs to create a spacious feel and there are no hidden costs for purchasers, with appliances and specifications coming as standard within the fixed price.”

The latest phase at Millfields includes affordable housing, with some properties available for rent and others through the Discounted Sale scheme.

This allows first time buyers living in Shropshire and adhering to other set criteria – including a gross household annual income of under £75,000 – to purchase their home for 60 per cent of market value.