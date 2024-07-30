Deal secures future of Telford firm where 170 jobs were lost

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Administrators Chris Pole and Ryan Grant, from Interpath Advisory, have announced 'the sale of the business and certain assets of Sirane Limited' to the packaging supplier Coppice Alupack has been secured.

The joint administrators were appointed on July 15 after packaging firm Sirane was hit by financial difficulties due to the impact of rising raw material costs, energy prices, and supply constraints.

In total, 172 redundancies were made as it was not possible to continue to trade the business in administration. But the administrators have confirmed the business does, at least, have some future in Telford now.

Coppice is an international manufacturer and supplier of packaging to the food manufacturing, processing and baking industries, as well as the wholesale, institutional catering and non-food markets.

The sale will see Sirane’s Emerald site in Telford retained, as well as the transfer of 22 remaining employees of the business as it looks to restart production.

Sirane in Telford

Mr Pole, Managing Director at Interpath, said: “Sirane now has a future in Telford with the backing of Coppice Alupack.

"This transaction provides continuity for Sirane’s customers and the opportunity to bring the business back to life. We wish the team at Coppice Alupack the best of luck as they take the business forward.”

Derek Nixon, CEO of Coppice, added: “We are proud to be able to add Sirane to the Coppice family; securing its future and those that have been affected during this time. We now look forward to working with our customers and suppliers, to set a path of growth for this well-respected business.”