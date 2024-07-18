172 made redundant as Telford firm appoints administrators

It's been confirmed that 172 members of staff have been made redundant across three Telford sites at packaging development-to-manufacturing business Sirane Limited.

Chris Pole and Ryan Grant, from Interpath Advisory, were named Joint Administrators of Sirane Limited this week and confirmed 22 employees had been retained to 'assist in the realisation of assets and the undertaking of their statutory duties'.

A statement from the administrators added: "Regrettably, as it was not possible to continue to trade the business in administration, the remaining 172 members of staff have been made redundant."

It was revealed last week that Sirane, a packaging development-to-manufacturing business, was looking to appoint administrators.

The business specialises in the design and manufacture of innovative packaging solutions and absorbent products, supplying to customers worldwide.

It operates across several sectors including food packaging, medical and healthcare, horticulture, and industrial applications.

Over recent months, the group has faced financial difficulties due to the impact of rising raw material costs, energy prices and supply constraints.

As a result, Interpath Advisory was engaged by the company to review its strategic options.

Despite significant efforts, a solvent solution could not be found, and the decision made to place the company into administration.

Prior to the appointment of administrators, the company had 194 employees across its three sites in Telford.

The Joint Administrators are exploring a number of options including seeking a buyer for the businesses, exploring interest in the Company’s plant and machinery, and realising the remaining assets.

Mr Pole, Managing Director at Interpath and Joint Administrator, said: “Unfortunately, the significant financial difficulties faced by Sirane due to rising raw material costs, increasing energy prices, and supply chain constraints have left the company in an unsustainable position.

"Our primary focus is to support those affected employees, providing them with the guidance and resources needed to file claims from the Redundancy Payments Service.”

He said customers and suppliers will be contacted directly by the administration team to discuss the administration and next steps.