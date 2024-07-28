Website revamp for team at Shrewsbury recruitment agency

Founded in 2020, award-winning Blue Orchid Recruitment Ltd has grown rapidly, establishing itself as a partner for both job seekers and employers across the region and beyond.

Now it redesigned site is promising a more user-friendly experience, featuring a sleek, modern interface and enhanced functionality to streamline the job search and recruitment process.

"We are thrilled to reach our fourth anniversary and even more excited to unveil our new website," said Rob Griffiths, Managing Director of Blue Orchid Recruitment Ltd based in Shrewsbury.

"We have completely overhauled our website presence by creating a platform that not only reflects our growth and success but most importantly provides an improved service for our clients and candidates. The new site offers easier navigation, more resources, and a seamless experience for all users."

Over the past four years, Blue Orchid Recruitment Ltd has successfully placed hundreds of candidates in roles across various industries within the commercial sector of those companies, from solicitors and accountants to technology firms and manufacturing companies.

The agency's commitment to personalised service and local expertise has earned them a strong reputation within the Shropshire community.

"Our mission has always been very simple, to match the right people with the right opportunities, and this new website will make our candidates and clients experience more efficient” added Rob. "We look forward to continuing to support the jobs market in Shropshire and beyond, helping businesses thrive and individuals achieve their career aspirations."

To find out more, visit www.blueorchidrecruitment.co.uk/