Entries open for the Mid Wales Tourism Awards

The awards aim to showcase the exceptional tourism businesses, organisations and individuals who drive the sector forward in Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.

With 15 categories available to enter, businesses and individuals have until midnight on August 18 to submit their applications through the awards website – midwalestourismawards.co.uk

The categories include Best Hotel, Best B&B, Best Guest Accommodation, Restaurant with Rooms or Inn, Best Self Catering, Best Camping or Touring Park, Best Holiday Park or Holiday Home Park, Best Glamping / Quirky Accommodation, Best Activity, Experience or Tour, Best Visitor Attraction, Best Event, Best Place to Eat or Drink, Best Restaurant, Best Third Sector Award, Best Dog Friendly Business and Rising Star.

Mid Wales Tourism Award winners in 2019, the last time the awards were held.

The Rising Star category allows public nominations and is open to entrepreneurial, professional and business talents of any age making significant strides in the industry.

All other categories require direct entries from businesses or organisations.

Winners and finalists from the majority of categories will have the opportunity to represent Mid Wales at the Wales National Tourism Awards in spring 2025. The announcement of category finalists will take place in November with winners revealed at a black-tie awards ceremony.

Exclusive headline and category sponsorship opportunities are available, offering businesses a chance to elevate their profile and demonstrate their support for the Mid Wales tourism sector.

The awards are organised by MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), with backing from the Mid Wales Regional Tourism Forum and Visit Wales, the Welsh Government’s tourism team.

A not-for-profit social enterprise, MWT Cymru represents and supports over 550 tourism businesses and organisations across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.

Steve Hughson, Mid Wales Regional Tourism Forum chair, said: “These awards present an exciting opportunity to showcase the very best of what Mid Wales has to offer to a wider audience."