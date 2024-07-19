£1.5m Bridgnorth venue hosts first business event

Award-winning business growth specialists Good2Great hosted a seminar at the flagship clubhouse opened by Bridgnorth Rugby Club in Bandon Lane recently.

Taking the theme of ‘overcoming business obstacles to realise positive outcomes’ the event attracted business people from around the county and beyond.

“This is a very impressive building and an asset to the town of Bridgnorth as a centre for the club but also as a superb venue for business and social events,” said Good2Great director Johnny Themans, a former club player.