'Special moment' for Shropshire brewery as ale is crowned the best

Judged by a panel of experts, BEST from the Three Tuns Brewery, Bishop's Castle, was named Champion Beer at this year’s Beer on the Wye.

Now in its 18th year, the Herefordshire-based festival showcased over 350 different beers, ciders and perries with various awards announced.

BEST, with an ABV of 3.8 per cent, is crafted with all-English hop varieties and has been a customer favourite for more than 20 years.

Joshua Russell, Production Director at the Three Tuns Brewery, said: “It’s incredible to see BEST awarded at such a notable event.

"With so many real ales to choose from, the recognition for one of our heritage ales is a really special moment for the whole team.”

The festival, hosted by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is considered one of the most successful consumer organisations across Europe.

Founded by four real ale enthusiasts back in 1971, CAMRA now represents beer drinkers and pub-goers across the UK.