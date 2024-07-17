Darwin Group ready to deliver on major healthcare project

The ceremony, at the existing site of the Hinckley and District Community Hospital, marked the start of work on the Hinckley Community Diagnostic Centre by the leading off-site healthcare specialist construction firm.

When completed, the centre will provide CT and MRI scans, endoscopy, X-ray, and ultrasound facilities with a capacity to provide 89,000 scans each year.

The ICB commissioned Darwin Group as contractors for the project.

Jim Pierce, Deputy CEO at Darwin Group said, “We’re delighted to mark the official start of build works for Hinckley’s Community Diagnostic Centre and are proud to work alongside our NHS partners to deliver this major project.

“This facility will improve access to incredibly important services, so it has been good to hear about the positive impact the new facilities will make for the patients of Hinckley and the surrounding areas. We’re looking forward to continuing our work closely with the Trust to successfully deliver the project over the coming months.”

Andrew Strange, Estate Strategy Lead for the South at NHS Property Services, said: “We are focused on delivering a better NHS estate that’s fit for the future, and on investing and optimising the buildings where our NHS colleagues deliver excellent patient care and where patients feel safe and happy.

“This superb new facility replaces a smaller, outdated building and will enable people to access diagnostic tests much closer to their homes, in a community setting. We're really excited to be part of it and looking forward to its completion in early 2025."