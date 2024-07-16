Telford-based Transicon launched its new mechatronics division at a technology demonstration event held at RAF Cosford.

The company, which was set up in 1967 and is based at Queensway Business Park, manufactures bespoke control systems incorporating AC Drives, DC Drives, Servo Drives, PLC and SCADA Systems.

Director Jennifer Hughes said the new division would help the family-run company meet rising demand for its integrated solutions which marry mechanical engineering applications with its automated control systems.

“We are extremely excited about the possibilities which this new division will open up in a range of sectors and see it very much as the next stage of our growth,” she said.

“There is a huge market for innovative solutions which develop the latest mechatronic technology into effective and efficient solutions for industry, and that is something we are already leading the way on.

“By combining electrical, mechanical and software engineering into a single project customers can benefit from a single contractor managing the entire project.

“Our extensive knowledge of motion and process control allows Transicon to see past drive, control and software problems meaning that we can identify and solve fundamental mechanical issues.

“We launched the division at an event organised with some of our key partners, so that we could demonstrate just how our innovative turnkey project solutions can be applied to a number of industries from automotive manufacturing to food and drink processing.”

One of the partners at the Cosford event was Bosch Rexroth which has been working with Transicon to refashion the handling and stacking process at a renowned steel manufacturer.

The companies worked together to develop a state-of-the-art stacker, powered by Transicon’s Delta robots, significantly enhancing safety and efficiency in the production of cut-to-length steel profile.

“The partnership with Bosch Rexroth is a perfect example of the way our mechatronics division can create bespoke, innovative solutions which specifically address the customer’s needs, improving efficiency and safety,” said Jennifer.

A number of Bosch divisions were represented at the event, as well as industrial automation and inspection equipment manufacturer Keyence and digital solutions specialist AutoLogic Systems.

Transicon also held a special GEM80 Clinic, which gave visitors the chance to see a GEM80 PLC upgraded in a matter of moments.

Transicon works with major manufacturers and producers across the country including household names such as Muller Dairy, BMW and Tata Steel and a host of utility companies.