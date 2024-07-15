Telford business consultancy's £15,000 funding to make it a 'flourishing success'

MBiz Support Pro has received the boost from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme to launch the business.

MBiz Support Pro provides strategic management and coaching for clients, as well as covering administrative tasks to boost efficiency and growth.

Founder Maria Borderi started the company to help small businesses and professionals overcome challenges and achieve their goals.

She relocated from Italy to the UK over a decade ago following her completion of a Master's Degree in Economics and Accounting.

The funding from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans is being used to invest in marketing and the latest technology. Additionally, it is allocated to ongoing education to stay up to date with the industry.

Maria said: “The loan I received has been instrumental in overcoming the myriad challenges faced by a new business.

"From establishing a client base to navigating legal requirements, financial constraints, and time management, the loan has helped me mitigate these challenges effectively.

"The support I've received throughout this process has been outstanding, making me feel incredibly well looked after."

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides business loans ranging from £500 to £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders.

The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

James Minott, Business Adviser at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, said: "Maria has created a wonderful business that will go on to support many other start-ups in their journey to achieve their strategic goals.

“Using her wealth of firsthand experience within the financial sector and deep understanding in business support services, I’m confident Maria will ensure that MBiz Support Pro will be a flourishing success and I am proud to help her along her journey."

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans is an official Business Support Partner for the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loan Scheme within a network of business support partners, delivering Start Up Loans across the East Midlands, South East Midlands and West Midlands.

Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Small Business Lending, added: “Our partnership with First Enterprise is all about making a real difference for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“The £15,000 in funding that MBiz Support Pro will receive should go a long way in helping to expand their services and invest in their marketing budget to further grow their portfolio of clients.”