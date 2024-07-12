Telford supplier of cheese and dairy products scoops a record medal haul at awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford-based Bridge Cheese scooped six gold medals, three silvers and a bronze at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards – the dairy industry’s equivalent of the Oscars.

The medal haul – the company’s best in its five-year history – comes after Bridge Cheese was crowned champion for excellence in manufacturing and engineering at Shropshire Chamber’s business awards.

Managing director Michael Harte said the awards success was a testament to the fantastic work of the entire 80-strong team at the Stafford Park company.

“We were absolutely overjoyed to have performed so spectacularly at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards, which really do mark the pinnacle of success in our industry.

“We won gold medals for our extra mature white Cheddar, our Irish mild coloured Cheddar, our mild white Cheddar, our Piri Piri ropes, our Mozzarella and our smokey cheese mix.

"Our Irish mature Cheddar, smoked pizza mix and heat resistant mature Cheddar all won silver and our mild mature Cheddar a bronze.

“To have independent judges at such a prestigious show award us such high honours is a real vote of confidence in everything we are doing here and is a huge credit to each and every member of the Bridge Cheese family.”

The awards came just days after the Shropshire Business Awards, where the company took the title for excellence in manufacturing and engineering and also saw technical manager Emily Rowles shortlisted for the best young businessperson title.

“The Shropshire award is a real highlight for us, because we are very proud to be based in Telford and to play our part in the success of the county as a whole,” said Michael.

“To receive an award from our peers which recognises our outstanding customer service, bespoke and flexible approach, commitment to innovation, focus on staff wellbeing and sustainability, and superb leadership and organisation is a huge honour.

“We were also hugely thrilled that Emily made the finalists for the young businessperson award because her growth from technical assistant to a valued member of our senior management team has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Bridge Cheese has grown from a new start up just over five years ago to a company with a £30million turnover and 80 employees today.