Silver awards in the 10th year of the Employer Recognition Scheme

The West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association (RFCA) announced 37 organisations in their region have receive a silver award, bringing the total to 138.

This Ministry of Defence award recognises companies for their support to the Armed Forces community, including Reservists, Veterans, spouses, Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers and Cadets.

To qualify for the Silver Award organisations must demonstrate a number of positive measures and policies that actively support members of the Armed Forces community, align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant and employ at least one individual from the Armed Forces community.

Organisations chosen cover all of the regions counties and come from a wide range of sectors including construction, local government, healthcare, technology and more.

The award winner are:

Herefordshire: Herefordshire's Veteran Support Centre, Origin8tive Limited, Precision Technic Defence Ltd.

Shropshire: Approved Care and Support Ltd, Dodd Group Limited, Donnington & Muxton Parish Council, Dulson Training Ltd, Laurel Group Limited, Model Events, Oakengates Town Council, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and The Essential Expert Limited.

Staffordshire: Belvoir Stafford and Stone (OAJ Limited), Blue Cube Portable Cold Stores Limited, North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Tamworth Borough Council.

Warwickshire: Alliance Medical Ltd, Coventry City Council, Driving Academy Global Limited, George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, Godiva Ltd, Manufacturing Technology Centre Limited, My Trusted Wills and Estate Planning LLP, South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, Wigley Investment Holdings.

West Midlands: Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Birmingham Youth Sports Academy, Jonathan Lee Recruitment Limited, MAC Surfacing Limited, Modality Partnership, PLT Training Limited, Rider Levett Bucknall UK Ltd, Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council, Workspace Technology Limited.

Worcestershire: Assure Technical Limited, Karndean Designflooring.

Darren Knight, Philip Sinclair and Cat Suckling, Regional Employer Engagement Directors for West Midland RFCA , said: "The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme continues to encourage employers to support Defence and inspire others to do the same.

“We are absolutely delighted that 37 organisations across our region have been recognised by the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award in its 10th year. We know the commitment these organisations show and demonstrate, and applaud their recognition.

“Many congratulations to them all and we look forward to continuing to work with them.”

The ERS was launched to recognise and reward employers who support Defence and inspire others to do the same. To find out more about the ERS and Armed Forces Covenant visit wmrfca.org/employers