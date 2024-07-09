Raj set to hit the road for new career thanks to support of Shrewsbury training team

Raj Singh, 46, is hitting the road on a new driving career after realising his dreams with the help of driver training specialist Dulson Training in Shrewsbury.

Mr Singh was out of work and keen to become a HGV driver when he heard about fully-funded courses that were available through Dulson Training.

He was able to use a combination of these to complete his course - becoming one of the first candidates to achieve a C+E qualification using the Skills Bootcamp for HGV.

Then, with further help through Dulson Training’s recently launched Business Partnership Program, the Dulson team was able to assist the connection of Mr Singh and employer - helping him complete the driving assessment and be offered employment as a new driver.

Mr Singh said: “A career as a HGV driver had always interested me. I think it was the autonomy that comes with the job and the peace and independence of being on the road that appealed. I was experiencing a period of unemployment when I found out that it would be possible to receive fully-funded HGV driver training with Dulson Training.

“I was surprised at how quickly I could complete the training. I finished my CAT C (Class 2) and Driver CPC within eight weeks, and then decided to return shortly after to complete my CAT C+E (Class 1) and ADR training with tanks. All through the training from enrolment to completion, the staff at Dulson were incredibly helpful and supportive.

“I deeply appreciated the supportive environment at Dulson. The staff were always ready to assist, providing encouragement and personalised attention. A notable moment for me was when the owner, Steve, personally came to shake my hand, a gesture that highlighted the company’s commitment to its trainees.

“I’ve now passed my training and have my HGV licence and, thanks to having the opportunity to do this funded training, I’ve received a couple of great job offers.

"Dulson gave me some guidance before I completed a new company driver assessment, which proved invaluable and I was offered the job on the spot.

“I’m really excited about my new career as a HGV driver and look forward to getting on the road, equipped with the skills and confidence gained from my training.

“My experience at Dulson Training was extremely positive. Their Instructors were professional and supportive and it was a really welcoming environment. I would highly recommend them to anyone wanting to do their licence.”

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, said: “There is a lot of support available right now for anyone looking to take up HGV driving as a career, including funded courses and the greatly enhanced chances of turning training into swift employment – all of which are available through Dulson Training.

“This support is proving invaluable in providing career opportunities to drivers who might not otherwise be able to afford it. The Skills Bootcamp for HGV is proving extremely popular and is another way in which we are able to turn out much-needed qualified drivers for the logistics industry.

“Becoming qualified is a major step but drivers then need help and support in finding employment – which we are also able to assist with through our unique Business Partnership Program, bringing drivers and employers together for the mutual benefit of both parties.”

Dulson Training delivers programmes across Shropshire, Cheshire and the North West, as well as North Wales and the West Midlands. For more information, visit https://www.dulsontraining.co.uk/