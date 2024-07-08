Lawyers head to Shropshire shows to help farmers

FBC Manby Bowdler will be at some of the biggest agricultural shows in the county, with lawyers from the agricultural, planning, residential and commercial property and wills, probate and lifetime planning teams on hand to answer queries.

Shows include this weekend's Newport Show as well as the Burwarton Show on Thursday, August 1.

They will also be attending the Minsterley Show on Saturday, August 17 with a stand shared with Dyke Yaxley & Kingsland Wealth Management.

Sarah Baugh, head of the agricultural and rural services team, said: “Farmers are very busy people and it’s not always easy for them to find time to make an appointment to come into our offices.

“By going out to the biggest agricultural events in Shropshire we make it easier for farmers and rural businesses to just stop by for a quick chat. Then, if need be, arrange a convenient appointment for a follow-up.

“There are lots of issues facing farmers at the moment, from planning consents for redundant buildings to protecting family assets for future generations.

“Myself and the wider FBC Manby Bowdler team are looking forward to catching up with members of the agricultural community, as well as the general public, and will be available to chat throughout the course of each show at our FBC Manby Bowdler stand.”