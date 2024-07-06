Domino's want to open later at weekends in Newport High Street.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Domino’s in Newport High Street has submitted an application to Telford & Wrekin Council to have light night refreshment from 11pm to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Newport branch has only been open since April after taking over the former Zach’s Plaice fish and chip shop.

The firm also wants to open later on the day British Summertime commences and New Year’s Eve.

It currently opens from 11am until 11pm seven days a week.

At the time it applied for planning permission, seven letters of objection were sent to Telford & Wrekin Council, with only three in support.

Unal Karakulah, of Star Pizza & Kebabs in Stafford Street, raised his fears that the arrival of Domino’s in Newport would impact on small businesses.

Newport Town Council also commented on the plans, stating that they might result in additional noise and inappropriate parking.

The full application can only be inspected by calling 01952 381818.

Anyone wishing to make a representation should email licensing@telford.gov.uk by July 15.

Domino’s has declined to comment about that application.

Domino's has also applied for planning permission and advertisement consent for plant, signage and external alterations to unit 6 at 117 Trench Road, in Trench, Telford. The shop is already open and trading.

As well as the pizza restaurants, the retail area also has a restaurant and betting shop.

Pegasus Group, who is acting as an agent for Domino’s, said: “It has been demonstrated that the proposals will have a positive impact on the vitality and viability of the area, as well as providing employment opportunities in the local area.

“It has also been shown that there will be no harmful impacts on amenity, or on the local highway network and that the external alterations will not cause harm to the appearance of the building and have been designed to complement the surrounding area.

“It has therefore been demonstrated that the proposed works are acceptable, and in accordance with both local and national planning policy.”

The report adds that the continued use of the unit as a takeaway will not increase traffic, and it is located within an existing retail area which has been designed to accommodate customers.