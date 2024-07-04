Shrewsbury care home receives award from website

The company was named in the top 20 by homecare.co.uk.

There are 1302 home care providers in the West Midlands and 12,578 in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the West Midlands received an award from the leading reviews site, which helps people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

“Home care workers play a vital role in keeping people who are less mobile, due to age, illness or disability, both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews help people to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Radfield Home Care has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the West Midlands.”

Hannah MacKechnie, CEO and Co-founder of Radfield Home Care: “It is an absolute privilege to be recognised with this Top 20 Award by Homecare.co.uk for the care our offices provide.

"This is the seventh year in a row we have earned this group accolade and I remain so humbled to receive such positive feedback from our clients and their families.

"We strive to make ageing a more rewarding experience for all and we couldn’t do that without our incredible Care Professionals. They are always pushing to provide the most exceptional care possible and we cannot thank them enough.”