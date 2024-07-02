Telford's Reconomy strengthens Combineering brand team

He will join the company, an international circular economy specialist, to lead the business through its next phase of growth.

Mr Dalsgaard was most recently at Ramboll, a global engineering and consultancy company delivering sustainable solutions to clients and partners, where he was Managing Director in its Environment & Health division.

He oversaw the transformation of this division, turning it into Ramboll’s most profitable and largest segment.

He also held senior leadership positions at other multinational organisations, including VKR Holding, the parent company of VKR Group, and A.P. Moller Maersk.

Combineering is a Denmark-based provider of large-scale, highly specialised and proprietary waste recycling solutions helping businesses maximise recycling rates, reduce waste and CO2 emissions. It also offers logistics management, notification services and legal compliance solutions.

The brand was acquired by Reconomy in February 2023 to expand its circular capabilities in Europe and support international customers.

Guy Wakeley, Chief Executive Officer at Reconomy, stated, "We are delighted that Jesper will be leading Combineering at this exciting point in its journey following our acquisition of the brand last year.

"His strong track record of growing business divisions will prove invaluable as we look to accelerate our expansion in Europe and continue on our fast-growth trajectory.”

Patrick Wiedemann, Divisional CEO, Comply at Reconomy, added: “Jesper brings significant industry experience to Combineering along with a passion for sustainability that aligns with our values. I look forward to working with him.”

Mr Dalsgaard added: "I was most impressed by Combineering’s scientific and proprietary capabilities. I am excited to join the team as we embark on this next phase of growth and work with the wider Reconomy group to help our customers better manage their resources and contribute in a meaningful way toward the circular economy.”