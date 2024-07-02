Powys Council among employers recognised for supporting the Armed Forces community

The Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) acknowledges those who have demonstrated their support for the Armed Forces community by implementing practical workplace policies.

The award will be presented to the council at a ceremony in Cardiff on July 17.

To achieve silver, organisations must proactively demonstrate that the Armed Forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of their recruitment policies.

They must also actively ensure their workforce is aware of their positive policies towards Defence people issues for reservists, veterans, cadet force adult volunteers, and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Jane Thomas, Powys County Council’s Director of Corporate Services said: “As part of our corporate and strategic equality plan, we have committed to supporting ‘good quality, sustainable employment’ and our backing for the Armed Forces community is a key part of this pledge.

“Members of this community have a lot to offer the council, and other employers in Powys, in terms of the skills they have acquired but also the aptitude they have already demonstrated for public service.”