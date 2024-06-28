Michael joins the team at Reech

With more than15 years’ experience in digital marketing, Michael Bush launched his own SEO agency before he became a founding member of Climb Online – the digital marketing agency developed in partnership by BBC Apprentice Winner, Mark Wright, and business tycoon, Lord Sugar.

He was appointed Managing Director of Climb Online in January 2022, where he successfully guided the agency through a founder-led exit in October 2022 and managed its integration into its acquiring group before leaving the business in December 2023.

In joining Reech, Michael will now work closely with the agency’s Senior Leadership Team to strengthen its digital offering and expand into new markets, while ensuring it is established as one of the UK’s leading and reputable full-service marketing agencies.

Rob Hughes, Founder and Managing Director of Reech, confirmed: “Michael is an impressive business leader and digital marketing and sales specialist who boasts a proven and commercial approach to agency positioning, growth and success. I am genuinely delighted that he is joining the business in an NED capacity and am in no doubt he will make a fundamental difference to the future growth and development of Reech in the months and years to come.”