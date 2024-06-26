Salop Leisure's pride at customer service accolade

Shrewsbury-based caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure was recognised at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, held at Telford’s International Centre.

The company is a past winner of the Shropshire Business of the Year.

“We are so proud to win this prestigious award which reflects our company’s core values," said Salop Leisure associate director Ed Glover. "It provides good, old fashioned customer service to the best of our ability every day.

“We never rest on our laurels, as we constantly strive to provide an even better service to our customers. I would like to thank our whole workforce for the enormous contribution they make to the success of the company.

“It means a great deal to us to be recognised by business peers here in Shropshire, our home county.”

2024 is turning into another memorable year for Salop Leisure, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026

Already this year, the company has been named the UK’s top supplying dealer of both new and pre-owned touring caravans in The Owner Satisfaction Awards 2024 organised by Camping and Caravanning Club members and Practical Caravan magazine readers.

Salop Leisure was also named Swift Group’s Best Overall Dealership of the Year. The significance of all these awards is that they are decided by customer surveys, the acid test for any business.

Salop Leisure is currently holding a massive stock clearance event.

With more than 300 models available for viewing, the event is a golden opportunity for adventurers and holiday lovers alike.

A spoksperson said: "Touring caravans and motorhomes offer an unparalleled sense of freedom.

"With a touring caravan or motorhome from Salop Leisure, your holidays are on your schedule. You can set off whenever you

like, to wherever you choose, without the hassle of hotel bookings or travel restrictions. It’s all about the spontaneity and the joy of the journey with your own home comforts.

"For those who prefer a home away from home, Salop Leisure’s holiday homes provide a perfect solution. Owning a holiday home means you have a permanent spot in your favourite location, be it the calming Mid Wales Coast, the serene landscapes of Mid Wales or the charming countryside of the Heart of England.

"These holiday homes are your gateway to creating countless memories, offering a cosy and convenient base for regular getaways in the place you love.

"The stock clearance event at Salop Leisure presents a unique opportunity to enter the leisure market. With significant reductions on a wide range of models, there’s never been a better time to invest in your own touring caravan, motorhome, or holiday home. Whether you're a seasoned traveller or looking to start a new chapter of adventure, this event has something for everyone."

To find out more about the stock clearance, call 01743 282400 or visit Salop Leisure, Emstrey, Shrewsbury, SY5 6QS.