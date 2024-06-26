New record set for year as champion heifer sells at Shrewsbury dairy show

Wilderley Harley Hunday 3, a Genhotel Harley P daughter giving 30kg, having calved in early June, was sold by W. A. Jones & Son, Park Farm, Fenns Bank, near Whitchurch. The show judge was Hannah Morgan.

“If there was any doubt that the dairy trade is lifting, along with the mood with the fantastic weather we are currently blessed with, this was it!” said Halls auctioneer Jonny Dymond, Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager. “We enjoyed what can only be described as a day of immense trading.”

Meldamar Pursuit Belle 131, which calved on June 1 and was sired by Pine-Tree Pursuit, from J. M. & D. Shepherd, Hassop, sold for £3,000. Another regular vendor, M. J. & E. Hughes, Criggion, took third spot in the heifer prices and show, making £2,600 for Criggion Bradnick Susan, a fresh heifer sired by Bradnick

Only just behind this was another heifer from W. A .Jones & Son, as Fennsbank Sedona Sally 3,a fresh heifer giving 30kg, sold for £2.500.

Eleven heifers sold for more than £2,000. Alistair Drinkall, from Wettenhall, Cheshire, sold a fresh heifer, Hillsummer Altaamulet Wallesy, calved two weeks and almost at 30kg, for £2,450, and D. C. & J. B, Clowes, Kingsley, sold a heifer, which had calved 11 days ago, £2,350, securing second placing in the show. A late entry from R. D. I. & R. H. Roberts, Llandegla sold at £2,300 for Tarporley Kendrix Dot, fresh eight days.

Oliver Wilson receives the reserve champion’s prize for his first placed cow from Lyndsey Fisher watched by judge Hannah Morgan.

Topping the cow section was Mr G. E. Jones, Ty Cerrig, Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant, with Cernant Atrium Easy GP83, a third calver giving 45kg which was third in the pre-sale show and sold for £2,720. A herdmate also made £2,250.

Second cow in the show and also in the price league table was a Brown Swiss cross, a fresh third calver giving 48kg, from regular vendors H. Davies, Puddington which sold for £2,520.

Finishing the trio of prize winners in the cow section was a tremendous fresh third calver from the Wilson family, Leebotwood. This Yoda sired cow, fresh at the start of June and giving 38kg, sold for £2,300 and was reserve champion.

Half the cows sold for £2,000 or more, including Meldamar Pursuit Dream 142, a stylish second calver.

Top price in a trio of in-calf heifers, all in calf to beef sires, went to Jacmass Judy 21, sired by Denmire Raxin, which sold for £1,850.

A fine show of bulling heifers included a dozen from the Shepherd family’s superb Meldamar herd. Maldamar Darwin Rosa 51, a March 2023 born heifer and Meldmar Sidekick Lisa 191 made £830 apiece and the group averaged £736. Another well grown group from P & M Timmis also sold to a top of £800 for 14-month old Westvalley Daredevil Pauline 394.

A lovely group of heifer calves, mainly from the Meldamar herd, sold to £270 for Meldamar Chase Dream 202, nearly a month old. It’s a memorable week for the Shepherd family which won the Holstein Championship and Interbreed Classes reserve champion with a fifth calver at Lincolnshire Show.

On Tuesday, July 9, Halls will be selling 70 head of pure Fleckvieh cattle, including 25 in-calf heifers, 25 13-17 month old bulling heifers, 20 maiden heifers, as well as milking cows and heifers, all from B. Beddoes, Churchstoke.

All the cattle are vaccinated for IBR, Lepto, IBR and Johnes Monitored. AYR calving 8,000kg, 4.10 per cent, 3.53 per cent.

For more information, contact Jonny Dymond on 07803 412617 or 01743 462620.