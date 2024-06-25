Environmental recognition for Shropshire's CEL Group

The business has received ISO14001 certification for its Environmental Management System (EMS).

It is good news for UK manufacturing as CEL Group’s services support many leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in key industries, such as healthcare, hospitality and leisure, in competing and growing successfully.

Ryan Clark, CEL Group’s Engineering and Quality Director, said: “Achieving this certification for CEL Group’s Environmental Management System gives UK Manufacturers the reassurance that we understand the importance of delivering manufacturing competitive advantage sustainably.

Simon Cartwright, CEL Group’s Managing Director, added: “Manufacturers recognise that there is no easy answer to sustainable manufacturing. Collaboration and shared responsibility across the supply chain is key to driving change.

"Even though CEL Group has ISO14001 approval we aren’t resting on our laurels. This is an important sustainability milestone. But one which is part of an ongoing journey of continuous improvement.”

Now in its 21st year, CEL Group has received multiple nominations for Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Awards, including being a finalist for Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering, as well as the Trailblazer and Innovation Award.