Law firms in Shrewsbury ranked among best in the UK by clients

Firms in the town scored 4.32 out of 5 across review sites Google, Trustpilot and ReviewSolicitors, according to the research by legal technology specialist Access Legal.

Leicester came out on top with an average of nearly 4.7, followed by Leeds at 4.45, then Blackburn at 4.43.

The research is based on analysis of Google, Trustpilot and ReviewSolicitors for 955 law firms in 50 UK towns and cities.

Bishu Solomon Girma, customer success director at Access Legal, said: “It’s great news that the people of Shrewsbury have such highly regarded law firms on their doorstep.

"Word of mouth recommendations have always been important when choosing a solicitor because legal matters can be complex and emotive, and trust is critical. While we might still ask friends and family about their experiences, many of us will also check out reviews when looking for legal services as we do in other areas of our lives.”

The full research can be found at theaccessgroup.com/en-gb/legal/resources/what-are-clients-saying-about-law-firms-in-online-reviews/.