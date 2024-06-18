The winners of the 2024 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards will be announced at a glittering black-tie celebration with the Company of the Year accolade set to be decided between three-time champions Aico of Oswestry, plus Stallion AI of Whitchurch, and two Shrewsbury businesses – Arrow County Supplies, and Riverside Cabins.

Finalists come from all corners of the county, including Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Market Drayton, Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Shifnal, and Whitchurch and Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said: “The awards night is always a fantastic occasion – an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary adaptability, creativity and innovation of our business community.

“We have once again been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries, including very strong interest in our new categories. It has been refreshing to see so many first-time entrants, and finalists, this year.”

Other nominees include: Best New Business: Lilakshop, New Moves Removals and Storage, Craven Arms RJF First Aid and Southwater Veterinary Group.

Best Small Business: Chrisbeon Office Supplies, Exascale, Mutneys Professional Pet Care and The HR Dept Shropshire.

Outstanding Customer Service: Assured Vehicle Rental, Hadley Park House Hotel, Salop Leisure, Start-Tech.

Outstanding Business Growth: Magna Cosma Casting UK, Pipekit, R1 Construction,The HR Dept Shropshire.

Community Champion: Azets Holdings, Human Results, Learning Community Trust, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering: Bridge Cheese, CEL Group, FastAmps,T-T Pumps.

Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Achievement: Hadley Park House Hotel, Shropshire Festivals, The Astbury Golf & Lodge Resort, Weston Park Enterprises.

The Trailblazer Innovation Award: CEL Group, Exascale, Preloved Tech, Stallion AI Services.

The Eco Award: Arrow County Supplies, Autocraft, Northwood Hygiene Products, Seymour Manufacturing International.

Young Business Person: Agritel,Azets Holdings, Bridge Cheese, R1 Construction.

The John Clayton Award, named after a previous Shropshire Chamber president, will also be presented on the night to someone who is judged by the Chamber board to have made an outstanding contribution to the county.

Launched in 2001, the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards have become one of the largest and longest running business awards events in the UK.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce president Piran Littleton said: “From the outset of this year’s event, the buzz of anticipation has been palpable. This event stands as a magnificent tribute to the exceptional qualities of Shropshire businesses – a celebration of business excellence.”