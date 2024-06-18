Popular McDonald's to get big refurb after plans given green light

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Plans to refurbish the McDonald's restaurant on School Road in Donnington were submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council last month.

The application was seeking planning permission for the erection of five single-storey extensions, as well as alterations to parking.

The refurbishment will now go ahead after the council's planning department approved the plans last week.

According to the application, the extensions will total 41.7 square metres, and the building will see "new and relocated full-height glazing and a new access door". There will also be a new store room and remote bin store.

Changing to parking includes the addition of an extra "grill bay" - for customers awaiting their order, and an additional disabled parking space.

Donnington McDonald's on School Road. Photo: Google

Approving the plans, the planning department said external plans were "acceptable" and "would not harm the character of the individual building".

"Due to the location of the extensions and various other works, officers are satisfied that the proposals would not have a significantly detrimental impact upon the amenity of neighbouring properties.

"No objections have been received from neighbours."

The application can be viewed online on Telford & Wrekin's planning portal using reference number TWC/2024/0369