Handmade craft store to open in former Ludlow cafe just three weeks after it shut its doors

Earlier this month, Marmalade, a café and delicatessen in Ludlow announced it had closed for good because of a "change in circumstances".

The cafe was opened last year by the owners of the restaurant next door, the French Pantry.

But within just a couple of weeks, a local business is busy setting up shop in the vacant unit on Tower Street.

The former café will be home to A & I Creations - a company that creates homemade keepsakes from vintage or up-cycled materials.

Owner, Stacey Taylor, 37, has been running the business online for around eight years. The store will be her first physical shop.

She said: "I make handmade soft furnishings, but mostly bears or animals out of people's clothing. I do a lot of work with people who have lost loved ones or make bears out of their baby's first outfits.

Iyla Taylor-Moffat, aged nine, will be helping out her mum Stacey at the new store

"It's something that's been passed down the generations, my great nan started everyone off and it's trickled through the family. My little girl, Iyla, is nine and is very much involved. She comes to work with me and loves sewing as well."

As well as selling her creations, the new store will stock a range of products from local creatives including Cleobury Mortimer-based Bee Biotics, selling natural products made from honey and handmade children's clothing business, Bobe.

Jewellery company, Sparkle 8 and dog accessory company hettyandhuxley will also be selling products at the store.

"It's my first shop," said Stacey, "but I've got some really good people on board and it's made me feel a lot more settled.

"It's exciting but very nerve-wracking. There's been a lot of sleepless nights!"

The store is set to open at 9am on Saturday, June 22.