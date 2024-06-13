Telford College set to host evening Chamber expo

The July 2 event – brought forward two days from its original date to avoid clashing with the General Election – is an informal exhibition-style evening of networking, featuring a wide range of businesses.

It will run from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the college’s Wellington campus on Haybridge Road.

Exhibition stand spaces are almost sold out, so businesses are being urged to book soon.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events and training manager, said: “Our evening business expos offer a great chance for businesses to network with professionals, promote their company, and source new suppliers.

“There are also plenty of opportunities to generate sales leads, increase a product and service profile, and to ultimately make new business contacts.”

The expo is free to visit, and exhibition stands cost £50 for Chamber members, or £80 for non-members. Refreshments will be available.

Kelly said: “This is the go-to event for anyone starting or growing a business or even those businesses who are well known and established.

“You will find it ideal if you are trying to develop key relationships through informal exhibition style networking.”

More details can be found on the events page on the Shropshire Chamber website, shropshire-chamber.co.uk