Reconomy announces deal for Circle Waste

Circle Waste, which employs 90 staff, has a core focus of providing waste management services to SME customers in the UK, focusing on the construction industry and closely associated sectors.

Reconomy, meanwhile, continues to grow sustainably, increasing annual revenues by 24 per cent to £1.23 billion (FY 2023) as the business has expanded to operate across more than 80 countries, with more than 4,000 colleagues and over 10,000 customers.

Guy Wakeley, Chief Executive at Reconomy, said: "We are delighted to welcome Circle Waste to Reconomy which will accelerate our growth in the SME market. We were impressed by Circle Waste’s strong customer relationships and by its digital marketing expertise.

“The Circle Waste leadership team, led by Chris Dear and Mark Garwood, will be committing to Reconomy and adding their expertise to drive forward this exciting new stage.”

Michael Benton, Managing Director of Reconomy’s Recycle loop, added: “Circle Waste enhances our waste management capabilities and creates a platform for Reconomy to grow further within the SME segment, especially in the construction market.

“As the market-leader in outsourced resource management in the UK, we have long been investing into our technology capabilities to optimise our operations and enhance the customer experience. Combining their strengths in digital marketing with Reconomy’s tech-enabled proposition, leaves us strongly positioned to continue to grow and pursue our purpose of enabling the circular economy.”

Chris Dear, Managing Director of Circle Waste, said: “We are delighted to be joining Reconomy. It provides us with an outstanding opportunity to grow our customer base and combine the technology driven applications and innovation already established within Reconomy with our expertise. This, coupled with our joint desire to help businesses become more sustainable within a circular economy is an exciting journey to embark on together."