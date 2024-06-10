The new mid Wales business set to attract book lovers and artists

River Wood, a new studio gallery of art and books for the wild, has set up home in a beautiful 16th century listed building in Rhayader.

The new business is the creation of artist and writer, James Roberts.

“Rhayader, surrounded by some of the wildest landscapes in Britain, is the perfect setting for this venue,” he said.

"The studio gallery and bookshop exist to inspire our connection with nature and wild places. It is a haven at one of the busiest crossroads in Wales. Inside you’ll hear birdsong from around the world and you’ll get a chance to explore one of the oldest shops in the country.”

James’ original paintings, limited edition prints and cards of wild animals, including kites, curlews and otters are available to buy at the shop.

The gallery also offers a wide range of inspirational nature books for all ages, which includes James’ book Two Lights, recently longlisted for the Royal Society of Literature Ondaatje prize.

For people wanting to paint and write about nature, James will be running creative workshops throughout the year.

These will take place both at the gallery and out in the local woodland and river setting.

An artist, writer and lover of wild things, James has been an editor, art director, designer, animator, dramatist and all-round creative. He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts.

His art has featured in galleries, on book and magazine covers and on stage sets. His writing has been published in many literary journals and magazines as well as publications like National Geographic and The Scotsman.

The bookshop stocks a small but comprehensive selection of new and second hand titles by well known writers, illustrators, photographers and artists.

River Wood is located at The Old Swan, West Street, Rhayader, LD6 5AB and is open Thursdays to Saturdays, 11-4pm, and Sundays 11-3pm.

Anyone interested in joining a workshop is asked to email James at info@riverwood.studio .