Telford's Acousta Products targets more growth and it goes from strength to strength

Acousta Products manufactures acoustic foam and rubber products for a wide variety of industrial customers in the automotive, medical, air conditioning and packaging sectors.

Founded over 25 years ago, it was taken over by engineering and manufacturing business Avon Group in 2022.

And Business Development Manager Chris Jones says the company, which has a round 30 staff, is thriving.

"We have been going from strength to strength since the acquisition," he said. "Last year was a record turnover for us.

"We were a healthy business anyway, making a profit, year in, year out.

"But Avon Group have supported us massively since the acquisition with investment in machinery.

"We are making improvements on the shop floor and the business side of things in terms of income has been very good, a record last year."

"We are keen to build on the success we have had and progress and I have been brought into help spearhead that.

"We have a lot of experience and knowledge within the business with a lot of staff who have been here a long time.

"We are hoping to replicate our success last year in 2024 and then over the next two to three years see if we can increase it even further. We have to be savvy in what we do to achieve that."

The company operates from a 25,000 sq ft facility where it operates an extensive array of specialist manufacturing plant and equipment producing precision cut, bespoke products for industrial sealing, insulation, acoustic and protection purposes.

When taken over in 2022, Mark Rushin, group director of Avon Group, said: “The acquisition of Acousta Products makes perfect sense for us and for Acousta as we serve similar markets. It will create exciting new opportunities for future growth for Acousta as part of the group.”