'Starting this venture has been a lifelong dream' says excited owner of new farming business

Richard and Lisa Todd have created ‘Ridge and Furrow Foods’, based in Brewood.

“We are a field-to-fork business, operating a high warfare, grass-fed sustainable livestock farm,” said Richard, who recently completed a business start up course with Bridgnorth-based consultants Good2Great.

“Our aim is to rear quality meats for customers in the Shropshire and Staffordshire area. These are people who enjoy good quality meats, want to connect with their food journey and want to know that it is produced and delivered to them in prime condition.”

Richard said that he had always had a passion for farming but it had taken until now to accrue the resource needed to start.

“We are passionate about food and animal welfare so it seems entirely logical to link the two and build relationships with our customers as end users of our products," he said. "All the feedback we receive from them is pivotal in our decision across our farming practices.

“Starting this venture has been a lifelong dream and the business start up programme and Good2Great’s support has been pivotal in cutting through the noise and focussing on key elements of the strategic plan to help us take the business forward,” he added.

The free business start-up workshops, being held throughout this year, are managed by South Staffordshire District Council.

The next events will be held at Codsall Community Hub on June 11 and 12 and anyone interested in joining the course can apply via Tamsin Preece on 01746 330730, start@good-2-great.co.uk or https://bit.ly/49fBen6

Match-funded grants of up to £1,000 are available for eligible businesses.