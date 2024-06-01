PCP announces long-term partnership with publishers

The strategic collaboration will combine PCP's experience with Kennedy's innovative content, which reaches over 17 million global readers.

Kennedy’s magazines include 27 standalone licensed titles which are available in over 34,000 stockists worldwide.

Popular titles include Barbie, Cocomelon, and Top of the Pops.

"We are excited to partner with Kennedy Publishing," said Nick Evans, MD of PCP.

"This partnership allows us to combine our strengths and deliver exceptional publications that will delight readers around the world."

PCP employs over 250 skilled staff members and Dean Barber, MD of Kennedy Publishing, said: "PCP’s reputation for excellence makes them the ideal partner for us. Their advanced technology and commitment to service align perfectly with our goals of producing imaginative, engaging, and educational content. We look forward to a successful collaboration."