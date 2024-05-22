Meet the Shropshire dog grooming business team proving a hit with award judges

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

K9 Anytime, who look after Shropshire's much-loved canine friends in Higford, saw staff member Abbie Mackintosh win Best in Show and First Place in the one to two years’ experience category at the prestigious English Groomers Competition.

She was joined on the winners’ podium by colleague Megan Crook, who was awarded with the two to five years’ experience title after impressing judges with the way she has mastered the art of grooming even though she is left-handed – considered a real challenge in the industry.

The pair are part of the company’s booming grooming business that ensures more than 200 dogs look their best every month.

“English Groomers Group covers a community of 17,000 national and international groomers, so is one of the biggest and most respected organisations in our field. To win two awards, including the main accolade, has blown my mind,” said Abbie, who has only been at K9 Anytime for eighteen months."

Bobby after a groom

“Fred the cockapoo was the perfect model and is one of our regulars. Judges said my finish was what caught their eye, the smooth lines, and a well-balanced body, with some saying they were particularly impressed by my technical expertise considering I was one of the least experienced there.”

She continued: “K9 Anytime has been a fantastic place for me to perfect my skills, surrounded by experts in their field who are incredible mentors, teaching me technical elements and, importantly, how to make dogs feel comfortable.”

Cybil after a groom

Established in 2017, K9 Anytime supports more than 1000 dogs and their families over the course of a year.

The company, the brainchild of university graduates and friends Tom Haynes and Luke Bird, has won numerous plaudits for the way it provides a ‘home away from home’ and its ability to help your fluffy children with socialising and training.

Grooming was added to the offer during lockdown to help keyworkers and their pets and the growth has been significant, with five groomers now employed to care for up to 200 dogs every month.

More than £30,000 has been invested in providing a doggy spa facility like no other, with ‘walk-in’ marble baths, soft flow shower heads and exclusive use of industry-leading products from the makers of internationally renowned hairdressing products.