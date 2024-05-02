Shropshire manufacturer unveils innovative new website

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kudos Blends, a manufacturer of industrial baking powders and leavening agents, says its cutting-edge websiteis poised to revolutionise the industrial baking landscape, providing comprehensive solutions to address the evolving needs of the global industry.

"Our new website and solutions-based approach mark a significant milestone in our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the baking industry," said Dinnie Jordan, founder of Kudos Blends.

"We've built on our long heritage and experience to develop exciting new products that will support the global bakery industry well into the future."

Kudos Blends' diverse product range offers solutions to an array of bakery manufacturing challenges.

From enhancing volume and shape to extending shelf life, reducing sodium, addressing health and nutrition concerns, and offering natural colour enhancement, the solutions cater to the diverse needs of industrial bakers worldwide.

"Our team of experts are always on hand to deal with any bakery challenge," added Dinnie.

"We take pride in our expert knowledge of the science and chemistry of baking, ensuring that every solution we provide surpasses industry standards. Our goal is to empower our customers with the tools and resources they need to succeed."