Solmedia, located in Shrewbury Battlefield Business Park, primarily supply pathology laboratories in the UK including to the NHS, private laboratories and the likes of Cancer Research.

The company’s origins began with the first demonstration of the use of desiccated culture media by Mr. F.R Chopping in 1910.

The product ‘Solmedia’ was registered as a trademark and Solmedia was incorporated as a Limited Company in 1934, when the range of products supplied was greatly increased to include equipment associated with pathology and biological science.

The business has been owned by the Wallach family since the 1960s, having been bought by John Wallach.

Current directors are Gordon, and sons Nick and James Wallach. Nick’s sons Fabio and Tyran are now also part of the business, continuing the tradition. “We are very proud to have reached 90 years as a business,” said Nick.

“In a modern market where a lot of change is going on, it’s a business that still has that rich heritage that has been passed down through generations and it has that value. You feel you have been handed the mantle to carry forward.

“We are proud of its roots and it does have some real history behind it. I think our customers like the fact we have been going for a while and it gives them the feeling of trust – the fact we are not going to disappear overnight.

“The whole family unit is here in Shrewsbury and we have no intention of moving from Shropshire.”

Nick said the business is proud of the fact it helps to make a difference in research.

“Our main focus is supplying healthcare laboratories and ours is mainly on biopsies, mainly cancer diagnosis, so we supply everything from the equipment used for testing through to the consumables, as well as products and services. It’s mainly the UK we supply but we do export as well.

“It’s all about patient outcomes, we need to supply a quick service to help quicken the processes and get results so they can be treated.

“We are excited to be a part of the advancements being made within pathology today including digital pathology and diagnosis, the use of AI, robotics, 3D printing, VR and automation to improve processes and results.

“Pathology is undoubtedly ‘the science behind the cure’ and we will continue to support pathologists in their developments and who knows where we will be in the next 90 years to come!” he added.