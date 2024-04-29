Telford firm launches online courses to help businesses keep on top of health and safety

Wenlock Health and Safety is a consultancy with the ability to undertake all types of site-based and managerial health and safety requirements around the UK.

And the team is now offering a wide range of 30-minute courses covering all kinds of workplace topics.

Managing director Becki Shenton said: “From asbestos awareness to personal protective equipment, and everything in between, we have developed a new online platform where employers and employees can access the courses at their convenience.

"Each course is only 30 minutes long so they’re easy to digest and they can be viewed at any time of the day.

“We’re committed to ensuring businesses are complying with the current health and safety regulations that are continuously changing, and these bite-sized courses are a great way to top up or refresh your knowledge at a time and location that suits your individual circumstances.

“For full training from scratch on any topic though, we would definitely recommend classroom-based courses to ensure you and your employees gain best value from a course and have a clear and broad understanding of the subject.”

The high-quality online courses are available for £25 plus VAT per session. To find out more, visit wenlockhealthandsafetye-learning.co.uk/